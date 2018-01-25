One nation, one army of Detq (video)

Early in the morning, Mikayel and Vahan surprise their friend, who works on the next release of his video blog; the boys were recently discharged.

A musical group, Detq, connects them. Mikayel and Vahan are singing, and David is the group administrator.

On January 26, the premiere of the video clip entitled “One nation, one army” will be screened, which will be the seventh video clip of the 3-year-old band.

Detq is a rock band which was created in 2015. The debut was the song “Mama.”

The guys do not talk to the camera until the other member of the group, Arman, is not discharged.

Administrator David Arakelyan only reminds that the guys are in the role of observers, adhering to their group name. “Our boys, in turn, are observers, who see what’s going on and try to present that word through a song,” says David.

By the way, “Detq” is a military term. This is the name of the small detachment, or a member of the detachment, which is sent before the troop for defense and reconnaissance.