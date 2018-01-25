Ani Zakharyan is acquitted (video)

The Court of Appeal acquitted Ani Zakharyan, the leader of the New Political Culture Party of Armenia. “Such decision by the court was so unexpected; just as for everybody, for me as well the believe in the judiciary had been endured. But as all our evidence were showing that my client did not do that, this result was anticipated,” her lawyer Zorayr Harutyunyan told A1 +.

The court found Ani Zakharyan guilty of ordering to break the police car.

According to the lawyer, the video of the police proved that the accusation against Ani Zakharyan is groundless. “According to the expert’s conclusion, it does not sound like such words. It sounds like a statement with rough words, but with men’s voice. ”

