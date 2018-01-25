The government’s efforts are zero – Vardan Bostanjyan (video)

Gevorg Gorgisyan, a member of the Yelk (Way out) faction, says that Serzh Sargsyan was talking about phenomena that did not exist in reality at PACE. “It seems like that Serzh Sargsyan was talking about Armenia on H1, where everything is fine.”

Vardan Bostanjyan, a member of the Tsarukyan faction, is satisfied with Serzh Sargsyan’s speech.

Gevorg Gorgisyan considers strange the nomination of the 4th candidate of the Armenian President. It turns out that there was no any other person in Armenia who was aware of people’s problems and it was needed to bring people from abroad.

Vardan Bostanjyan, a member of the Tsarukyan faction, does not consider the current administration system effective. It needs radical changes.

“Armenia is not attractive, if we do not create jobs, then we cannot have the welfare. The government’s efforts are zero. ”

“We are started 2018 with the raised prices,” says Gevorg Gorgisyan. he believes that massive pressures will have some results for this.

Yesterday, Gevorg Gorgisyan was in Lori province and personally inspected the truth about the information that chemical waste is poured into Debed River. “I don’t know what our government thinks about.”

According to the report by the Ecology and Inspection Inspection Body, a sampler from the Debed River has been taken to determine whether there is a dangerous substance in the river or not.