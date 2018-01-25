Arthur Alexanyan not to participate in championship

The Armenian Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship will take place on January 28 at the former “Mika” gym. The official website of the Armenian Wrestling Federation reports.

According to the head coach of the Armenian national team Levon Julfalakyan, only the Olympic champion Arthur Alexanyan will not participate in the championship, while the other wrestlers are currently preparing for the championship.

“This season’s team will be formed based on the results of the Armenian Championship, after which, the formed team will be preparing in Tsakhkadzor for the international tournament to be held in Kiev on February 23-25,” explained Levon Julfalakyan.