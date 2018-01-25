Judge has brain hemorrhage

Ishkhan Barseghyan, a judge at the Court of General Jurisdiction of the Shengavit Administrative District, charged with bribe taking, has had a brain hemorrhage. Ishkhan Barseghyan’s lawyer Varduhi Elbakyan stated in court that his life was in danger.

In a conversation with A1+, the lawyer also said that today Ishkhan Barseghyan was brought to court with 200/100 pulse pressure, after which they called an ambulance to the court. After this the pressure dropped to 155/90. Judge Vache Margaryan wanted to continue the trial, but it was postponed.

According to the indictment, Ishkhan Barseghyan, being a judge of the Court of General Jurisdiction of the Shengavit administrative district in Yerevan since 1999, demanded a large amount of bribe from Norik Hakobyan. The amount is $ 1,000.