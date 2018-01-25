Zaruhi Postanjyan to apply to European Court (video)

The Yerkir Tsirani (Country of apricot) party refuses all those who have been involved in the robbery of the Republic of Armenia. In this case, it refers to Armen Sarkissian, the candidate of Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).

“This person was related to Amulsar transaction. And it is not clear to us how this person has become a millionaire. He was an Armenian ambassador and being a government official, he had no right to be engaged in state business. There are many questions and a need for clarification.”

According to the Yerkir Tsirani party, , the change of current constitution is illegal. Zaruhi Postanjyan recalls that the constitutional amendments were adopted as a result of a fraudulent referendum.

The Yerkir Tsirani party believes that the changes in Armenia can be made only through pan-Armenian revolt. But the party has already faced obstacles, even after crossing the border of Armenia. On January 21, Zaruhi Postanjyan’s entry to Georgia was banned. According to Zaruhi Postanjyan, the aforementioned was done by the Armenian authorities. In his turn, Head of the RPA faction Vahram Baghdasaryan was not surprised at this accusation, but he considered it unfounded. He also promised to deal with this issue. “Vahram Baghdasaryan is not the power yet. I do not consider him an authority, I do not know him in order to apply to him, and secondly, I have requested clarifications by the procedure,” says the leader of the Yerkir Tsirani party.

Zaruhi Postanjyan, who is a lawyer by profession, is going apply to the European Court for this issue.