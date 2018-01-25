Alashkert left for Turkey without its newcomer

The official website of the club reports that Armenia’s football champion Yerevan’s Alashkert team has left for Belek, Turkey, this past weekend for its first foreign training camp.

During a 12-day training session, several other foreign players will have a probation period. During the training, the team would pass two test matches. On February 1, Alashkert will play with Uzbekistan’s team, and on February 4, it will meet with the highest-ranked team of Kazakhstan.

Let’s add that the team’s newcomer Kamo Hovhannisyan, who had recently signed a contract with Alashkert, had earlier left for Turkey because he was a probation period at the Kazakh club.