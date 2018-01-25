We get arms at much lower prices – Shavarsh Kocharyan (video)

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan referring to the Azeri President’s statement that Azerbaijan does not have any restrictions on arms purchases from Russia and whether Armenia will respond to this statement, told journalists after the government session that we [Armenia] do not have a problem to answer every word of Azerbaijan, we have a problem to maintain the military balance.

“So many similar statements are made by Azerbaijan. Armenia does its best to keep the military balance, taking advantage of our allied capabilities. In addition, we get arms at much lower prices. ”

According to the Deputy Foreign Minister, it is not a new thing that Azerbaijan is getting active before or after the meetings. “This leads to consider that the last meeting with the foreign ministers, where Azerbaijan had to take certain steps towards the expansion of Kasprzyk’s group, was not beneficial and Azerbaijan expresses its dissatisfaction in this way. But on the other hand, it does mandatory things which were planned for Vienna by arrangement.”