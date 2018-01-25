OSCE conducts monitoring at line of contact

The OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan to the north from Talish village of the Martakert region on January 25, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistants Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. However, due to the thick fog, it was impossible to establish a visual contact between the monitoring groups on both sides of the Line of Contact.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.