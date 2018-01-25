March 17 to be working day, instead of March 9

Today’s government session was held by Deputy Prime Minister Vache Gabrielyan, since Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan is on a business trip.

There were not the traditional instructions at the beginning of the session.

The Minister of Energy, Natural Resources and Infrastructure Ashot Manukyan is participating in the session, who applied for resignation. Serzh Sargsyan, however, has not yet proved his resignation statement.

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Artem Asatryan presented pensions and allowances. “The budget provides for 39.5 billion drams for this project, which will ensure average of 105,000 families monthly . ”

Also, Head of the Government Staff Vahe Stepanyan mentioned that March 9 will be not a working day, but it is scheduled to work on March 17, instead of that. The change in the working day is conditioned by the International Women’s Day on March 8.