Armenian, Lebanese PMs discuss prospects of expanding economic ties

Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan met with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Armenian PM said Armenia and Lebanon traditionally had firm and friendly relations, and the Armenian government is interested in further deepening and expanding these ties.

The two PMs highlighted the role of the Armenian community of Lebanon in terms of the mutual cooperation between the two countries and existence of firm ties.

PM Karapetyan introduced his Lebanese partner on Armenia’s economic development trends and initiated reforms, stating that last year quite good figures were recorded, and the government is determined to continue the reforms. As for the cooperation

prospects, the PM informed that Armenia, as an EAEU member, having GSP+ trade regime and Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership with the EU, very good relations with Iran, can be interesting to the Lebanese businessmen and investors.

In his turn the Lebanese PM said they plan to closely cooperate with Armenia and the Armenian business and are ready to take concrete steps on this path.

PM Saad Hariri invited the Armenian PM to visit Lebanon, and the PM accepted the invitation.