Azerbaijan army attempts to infiltrate

On Thursday at around 2am, the vanguard forces of the Republic of Artsakh Defense Army detected an infiltration attempt by the adversary’s intelligence-gathering diversion team, at the defense sector of a Defense Army position toward the southeastern (Kuropatkino village) direction, at the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces.

But as a result of the preventive actions that were taken, these Azerbaijani special detachments were pushed back.

According to preliminary data, the adversary has suffered casualties.