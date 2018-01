In the 2nd round of the Masters international chess tournament, which was held in Gibraltar today, our grandmaster Levon Aronian beat Indian international master Sharma Hemant. He scored 1.5 points and joined the group of the leaders of the tournment.

To note, 23 chess players having their second victories and started to lead the tournament table together.

The results of the game by Lilit Mkrtchyan – Antal Gergely is not known yet.