Arsenal – Chelsea, 2-1, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and his team arrive at stadium (video)

Arsenal – Chelsea match ends (2-1) in England semi-finals.

By defeating its opponent, Arsenal, went to the final where he would play with Manchester City.

Armenian national team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan did not participate in the match, as it was not registered for the tournament.

Although Henrikh Mkitaryan is the new player of Arsenal’s team, he has to miss the match because he has recently moved from Manchester to a new club and has not been able to register for this game by the rules of the tournament . Despite this, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is pictured on the first page of the official program published on the occasion of the match.

It should be noted that in the first match between teams was registered a draw.