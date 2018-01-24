Book published about Arman Kotikyan (video)

Arman Kotikyan, a human-culture, actor, poet, translator, a lawyer by profession, first of all is remembered due to his role in the films “Tzhvzhik,” “Karine” and “The Boys of the Orchestra.”

Today, Seda Kotikyan, at the Charents Museum of Literature and Art, the daughter of Arman Kotikyan, presented the book, “Do not Forget My Name”. Photos, articles from family archives, memoirs of teammates and contemporaries, are mostly included in the book.

«Փոթորկոտ ժամանակ ծնավ ու մեծացավ Արմանը,-գրել է իր սիրելի ընկերոջ մասին Վահրամ Փափազյանը,- և Պոնտոսից՝ Պոլիս, Բրյուսելից՝ Փարիզ փոտորկոտ կյանք ապրեց…Եվ բեղմնավոր եղավ նրա մուտքը Հայաստան…»։

He spoke perfect French. In his translation, he translated the novels of Gi de Mopassan and the novel “Dear Friend”, Edmon Rostan’s “Sirano de Bergerac”, Louis Aragon’s poems and Emil Zola’s “Terez Raken”.

“Arman was born and grew up in a stormy time, – wrote Vahram Papazyan about his friend, – and his life was stormy from Pontus to Constantinopole, from Brussels to Paris…And his entrance into Armenia was fertile…”