On January 24, c.y., at 18:09 local time, the RA MES Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network registered an earthquake at the northern latitude 40.100 and eastern longitude 44.820geographic coordinates (Armenia, 7km southeast from the village of Garni), with 2.2 magnitude and 10 km depth.

The tremor measured magnitude 2-3 points at the epicenter area, the RA MES reports.