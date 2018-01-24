Lawyers in Tavush and Ararat regions to hold one-day protest

The RA Chamber of Advocates received the following statement by the representatives of Tavush and Ararat region lawyers (coordinators):

ANNOUNCEMENT

Lawyers in Tavush and Ararat regions also join our partners’ statement and demand to erase the legalization of fining lawyers from the RA Judicial Code draft law.

As a precautionary step, we also have a one-day protest action, refusing to provide protection or representation in state bodies (including courts, and preliminary investigation bodies) in Tavush and Ararat regions.

The beneficiaries of our fight are our clients.

The protest will take place on January 26, 2018.

Tavush Region Attorney (coordinator),

lawyer Armen Adamyan

Ararat region attorney (coordinator),

lawyer Lusine Poghosyan. “