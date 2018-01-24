Number of CoE Conventions signed in Strasbourg

On January 24, RA Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland signed a number of CoE Conventions in Strasbourg. In the presence of Serzh Sargsyan, Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian signed today five CoE documents at the Council of Europe, namely the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, Convention on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings, Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism, Convention on Cinematographic Co-Production and the CoE Convention on an Integrated Safety, Security and Service Approach at Football Matches and Other Sports Events.