Manvel Badeyan: I am at home, there are no serious injuries

Manvel Badeyan, Armenian Ambassador to Kuwait, refuted the information, circulated in the press, according to which he was taken to hospital after a car accident at the crossroads of Khanjyan and Agatangeghos streets, Yerevan.

“I am at home, there are no serious injuries,” he told to a reporter of Panorama.am.

To the question, whose fault was the accident, Manvel Badeyan answered that it did not happen due to them.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Kuwait assured that there was no need to go to the hospital and to undergo medical examination.

