Artsakh Defense Army Commander sums up past year

All through the year past the adversary continued to work towards keeping the front line tense. For this purpose Azerbaijan was periodically stationing special detachments on the frontier.

On Wednesday Lt. General Levon Mnatsakanyan, Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander, told the aforementioned during his press conference dedicated to the last year’s results of the military.

“The adversary was also periodically basing sniper groups on the borderline and was intensively trying to weaken our positions, which was especially evident on festive days,’’ Levon Mnatsakanyan said. He added that February 25 was marked by increase of tension, when the enemy made infiltration attempts. As a result they had five losses of special forces and three more were wounded. One of the wounded died later.

In his words, due to the vigilance of military servicemen, the Defense Army managed to prevent any encroachment of Azerbaijan.