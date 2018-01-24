Alexander Manasyan: Russia is pursuing an imperial policy

The meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers was a regular one. Baku participates in similar meetings in order to please the OSCE, but continues breaking the ceasefire, political scientist Alexander Manasyan told journalists today.

The political scientist said that Russia was pursuing an imperial policy by selling weapons to Azerbaijan. “Azerbaijan gets new chances to break the border as Russia has provided it with a new weapon. Besides importing Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles, Azerbaijan is trying to organize its own production. ”

Alexander Manasyan proposed to start thinking of producing our own unmanned aerial vehicles.