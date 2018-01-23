What about buckwheat and chicken meat? – Sharmazanov to Nikol Pashinyan (video)

Eduard Sharmazanov, the vice-speaker of the National Assembly, touching upon Nikol Pahinyan’s speech notes that only onion and garlic should not be cited. “You should also talk about buckwheat.”

“The price of the chicken has dropped by 20%, sugar has dropped by 14%, and buckwheat has decreased by 52%. Why don’t you say about this?”

Eduard Sharmazanov says the impression that they enjoy the fact that the prices of some products are increasing and, as a result, the social condition of people may deteriorate further, is wrong.

He also stated that by developing internal production, subsidizing, or using the alternative can be another means of fighting against inflation.

“Joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) did not have a negative impact on our economy, but on the contrary, it gives us an alternative opportunity to import cheaper goods. I’m not a professional economist, but I think the artificial decline in prices hurts the economic growth. The problem should not be an artificial decline of prices, but creating conditions that will increase our people’s income.”

Summing up the speech, Eduard Sharmazanov again touched upon Nikol Pashinyan’s speech.

“I don’t think it is necessary to offer greens or onions to eat to people. We should do everything in order to provide opportunity to everyone in our community to keep his family dignified.”