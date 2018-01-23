Memories of friends and relatives about Sarkis Hatspanian (video)

Artsakh War veteran, political commentator, and political activist Sarkis Hatspanian’s friends and relatives have applied to the Ministry of Defense to to bury the freedom fighter in Yerablur.

Sargis Hatspanian died on January 20 in Lyon, France, where he had gone for the treatment of cancer. He was only 55 years old.

Today, his friends and colleagues could not speak about Sarkis Hatspanian in past simply.

Diaspora journalist and historian Gevorg Yazichyan says that Hatspanian had a pan-Armenian approach to many questions and was deeply aware of Armenia and Diaspora issues. “Many issues raised by him have been solved, but many other issues were ignored by the authorities.”

“Wherever he went, he suffered for the pains of his nation, expressing them fearlessly and courageously. Sarkis was the conscience of our people for decades,” says the historian.

Sarkis Hatspanian’s relationships were not quite smooth with the authorities. In 2009, he was convicted and sentenced to 3 years and 6 months imprisonment for false accusation.

“On the next day after the February 19 presidential election, I left the house and did not come back to this day. And the only reason for this was the bloody March 1. I have come to the Republic Square and be with complainant people, “commented Sarkis Hatspanian in his imprisonment.

“Many people have to blame for themselves for Sarkis’s short life; he lost four years in prison,” says journalist Gohar Arshakyan.

It is not yet known when Sarkis Hatspanian’s body will move to Armenia. And the Defense Ministry did not comment on the demand to bury the freedom fighter in Yerablur.