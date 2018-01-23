New lecture hall for learning Arabic with audio and video opportunities

Today, a special hall has been opened at Yerevan State University’s Chair of Arabic Studies, where students will be able to conduct their classes in a classroom, which has audio and video opportunities. The opening of the lecture hall was possible thanks to the mediation of the United Arab Emirates embassy.

The United Arab Emirates embassy has donated $ 17,000 for the lecture hall’s interior and equipments.

Dean of the Faculty of Oriental Studies Ruben Melkonyan reminded that Arabic is being taught more than 50 years at YSU Department of Arabic Studies, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the faculty. “Arabic continues to be the main language of the Faculty of Oriental Studies and is taught at a high level,” said Ruben Melkonyan.