Traffic police report that cameras and speedometers for traffic control are still used.

In particular, the speedometer is installed at Yerevan’s Hrachya Nersisyan Street (near the YSMU Heratsi high school), which will be put into operation on January 26, 2018, where the normal speed is 40/60 km/h.

The maximum permissible speed will 40 km/h only on weekdays from 08:00 to 18:00.

Traffic Police urges drivers to keep road traffic rules.