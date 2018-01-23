Close the hearings and go home – Nikol Pashinyan (video)

At today’s government hearings, head of the Yelk (Way out) faction Nikol Pashinyan urged to use goods with decreased prices instead of the expensive products.

He stated that the statistical service came to the conclusion that under the conditions of widespread inflation, the inflation rate was only 2.6%.

“If the price of the butter has risen by 46 % in official numbers, then 48 % decreased price of the greens counterbalances it.

So, by this philosophy, government says that there is no tragedy in inflation. Finance Minister says 7% inflation was registered in 2011, and no men died. So close the hearings and go home. In other words, our main concern is whether or not a person died. There are so many things in Armenia that do not lead a person to die.”

Nikol Pashinyan noticed that the things that the government speaks about, there do not correspond to reality.

“Our government representatives take the reality into a google translator, translate it and read. So, they say everything right, but what they say have nothing to do with reality. “