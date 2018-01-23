I do not consider excise taxes as a reason for the inflation – Vakhtang Mirumyan (video)

The head of the Yelk (Way out) parliamentary faction Nikol Pashinyan cited the statement from the speech of the Deputy Chairman of the SRC Vakhtang Mirumyan, who said that the price of the gas became the same as it was in 2015.

“I have calculated from 2013 up to now and found out that inflation has made 13.6%. According to the state budget, next year the inflation will be 4% more. In other words, during this period the inflation will be about 20%.You say that gasoline is used by the citizens with high incomes.”

Vakhtang Mirumyan mentioned that appropriate mitigation mechanisms are being discussed. “Inflation can be caused by a number of other reasons. That is, I do not consider excise taxes as a reason for the inflation.”

Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and IT Arman Khachatryan stated in his speech that due to the increase of the excise tax by the Tax Code, one ton of petrol will be 18,000 drams. “It should be noted that public transport does not work with gasoline, which means that this cannot have a chain reaction. One cubic meter of compressed gas rose by 20 drams and became 210 drams. As SRC Deputy Chairman mentioned, these rates are the same with 2015 indicators. As a result, the tariff has dropped by 1 dram for regional transportation buses and 3 drams for minibuses. Summing up, let me say that the tariffs for passenger transportation will not increase.”