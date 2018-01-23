Recipients of 2 million drams salary to suffer 34 420 drams (video)

Vahagn Hambardzumyan, a member of the State Revenue Comitee (SRC) Administration Reform Public Council, stated at today’s press conference that changes in the Tax Code can have a positive and negative impact on salaries.

“Changes have positive impact on about 90% of 600,000 hired workers, who receive up to 279,000 drams salaries. We have made calculations for up to 2 million drams, in which case, the negative impact is 34,420 drams,” says Mr. Hambardzumyan.

According to him, in some areas of the state, public and private sectors, such as banking systems, electricity, ArmRusgasprom and so on, there is no not-registered salaries. Most of the private sector has a serious issue about not-registered salaries.

According to his calculations, before the taxation, for example, the resident who’s salary was 80,000 drams and who has received 60,480 drams salary before the amendment of the Code, now will receive 1120 drams more, which will be 61,600 drams. Changes in the Tax Code will not affect those who get 279,000 drams (after taxation- 208,380 drams). However, there will be a negative impact on those who get higher. So, those who get 1 million drams (after taxation – 741,920 drams) before, now changes will have a negative impact of 14,420 drams, and for those who get 2 million drams (after taxation – 1,481,920 drams), will get 34,420 drams less.