Sasun Mikaelyan is not allowed to ask question CBA chairman (video)

At the today’s government hearings, MP of Yelk (Way out) faction Artak Zeynalyan, asked the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Chairman Artur Javadyan, to answer questions in a clear language for people.

Sasun Mikaelyan, a member of the Yelk faction, also had a question for the CBA Chairman, but he was not allowed to ask. “Mr. Mikaelyan, I feel uncomfortable to reject you, but now it is time for the next speaker. I had a question myself, but I did not give it because the time had come to an end,” said Khosrov Harutyunyan, Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

State Revenue Comitee (SRC) Deputy Chairman Vakhtang Mirumyan noted that there cannot be a rise in prices for vehicles.

Economist Movses Aristakesyan asked him about what the Government did to mitigate or suppress inflation.

Vakhtang Mirumyan mentioned that they had planned different events for it.

The secretary of the Yelk faction Gevorg Gorgisyan asked the SRC Chairman, “If the excise tax would not affect the importers of diesel fuel, how would it affect the producers of agricultural products in that case? Have you calculated how much it will affect the prices of agricultural products?”

“Yes, the only sphere is agriculture, which is problematic. The problem will be presented by the Minister of Industry,” said Vakhtang Mirumyan.