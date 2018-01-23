Nikol Pahinyan starts laughing after announcement of CBA Chairman (video)

At the government hearings, Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Arthur Javadyan stated in his speech that the confidence in the AMD has risen:

“Expectations of inflation are overestimated. This proves that the CB keep its refinancing rate unchanged. According to our operative observations, despite the increase in diesel fuel, petrol and compressed gas prices, this month’s figures are the same with the same period’s figures of the previous year. Inflation is manageable.” He also stated that from the public’s irrational attitude will suffer only public, since the extra costs will increase.

According to him, the consumption of food brings us more inflation than in Georgia.

The head of the Yelk (Way out) parliamentary faction, Nikol Pashinyan, asked Arthur Javdyan: “In 2017, the inflation rate was 2.6%. Butter and other products have gone up. There is also a list of deflation such as greens, garlic, buckwheat, green onion, pepper. So, we have put the price increases on one scale and the price decreases on the other, as a result of which the citizen of Armenia, who receives 200 thousand drams monthly, his monthly differences in costs will be 5000 drams. ”

In response to Nikol Pahinyan, Arthur Javadyan said that according to a number of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and health organizations, the use of butter is more useful than nettles, so the price of butter has risen dramatically in European countries.

Nikol Pashinyan started laughing after this statement of Arthur Javadyan, and while the CBA Chairman responded to his question, Pashinyan went to his place and continued laughing. Arthur Javadyan periodically asked to listen to him.