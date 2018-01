Even the few teachers that are left in the border school of Jiliza in Lori region are not already able to stay.

“The road issue is very serious; it will cost at least five thousand drams for the road from here to Alaverdi. How much should a fifty percent paid teacher get to see Alaverdi’s relatives and come back. So, they prefer not working,” says school principal Laura Saribekyan.

The village has not had first grade class for six years, and now four classes have been formed with 12 students.