Parliament starts hearing with dispute (video)

Parliamentary hearings on “The reasons for the rise of prices for certain products and the opportunities to ease the inflation” started with a dispute.

The head of the Yelk (Way out) faction Nikol Pashinyan tried to ask a question to the head of the National Statistical Service Stepan Mnatsakanyan, but Khosrov Harutyunyan, chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, interrupted him and said that Stepan Mnatsakanyan will only present facts, and they can only agree or not agree with them.

“In that case, Mr. Mnatsakanyan can go to his work, we are ableto read the report,” Nikol Pashinyan said. “If we cannot ask him question, so why do we waste his time?”

Head of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Vahram Baghdasaryan responded to him, “I ask to calm down. The NSS Leader will deliver a speech, and at the end of the discussion, he will address all the questions raised in his final speech.”

Vice Speaker of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov also made a statement. “Let’s return to a constructive field. We have not gathered here to “blow up” something and go; everyone will ask theur question and get the answers.”

Following the quarrel, NSS Leader Stepan Mnatsakanyan and CBA Chairman Artur Javadyan made their speeches.