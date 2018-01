Armenia’s national football player Edgar Malakyan, who played in Stal Kamianske as a captain, will continue his performance in the Kazakh team. This reports Sports.kz.

27-year-old midfielder has already signed a contract with a new club. According to Transfermarkt.de, the player’s transfer fee is about 400 thousand euros.

Edgar Malakian has played 17 games in Stal Kamianske, scoring 4 goals. His brother, Gor Malakyan, also plays in the Ukrainian club.