Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s first Arsenal interview (video)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave his first interview to London’s Arsenal TV Channel.

Henrikh, congratulations, how does it feel to be an Arsenal player?

I’m very happy that we could finish this deal and I’m very happy to be here. It’s a dream come true because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Arsenal. Now that I’m here, I’ll do my best for this club to create history.

I want to take you back to 2009 – in an interview with UEFA you said you wanted to play here at Arsenal. Now you are, but what was it that you admired about the club back then?

I always loved the way that Arsenal played and the way that Arsène Wenger has managed the team. There have been a lot of young players, he’s managed them and they’ve done very well. Of course I was in love with the game of Thierry Henry. I loved the way he played – and maybe that was the reason to support Arsenal.

What was it about Thierry that you particularly liked?

That he was scoring lots of goals, that he was playing for the team. He was like a hero.

For those Arsenal fans that don’t know much about you, what can you tell us about your playing style?

What can I say? It’s better that I don’t say anything and they can see it when I play for Arsenal!

You’re a versatile attacking midfielder – but what’s your favoured position?

All over the pitch! It doesn’t matter exactly where. I don’t stay in one position, I always try to move to create space to [support] my team-mates. I’m everywhere!

In terms of your game, what would you say your particular strengths are?

I don’t know – it’s better that you ask this question to the manager, not to me.

Who are you most looking forward to playing alongside in this team?

With everyone. There is not any exception. I would like to play with everyone, to start training very soon. Let’s hope for it.