Henrikh Mkhitaryan officially becomes Arsenal player

Armenian national football team midfielder and captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan officially became a player of Arsenal. The official website of the FC noted that the sides signed a long-term contract.
As part of this deal, Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez is transferred from Arsenal to Manchester United.
The Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger carried on praising Mkhitaryan.
“Mkhitaryan can play on the wing or in midfield, so I believe he can play very well in many positions,’ he said. ‘That can help us as well because he can play together with Ozil as well as playmaker, so overall it’s a good move. ‘He’s a very complete player. He creates chances, he defends well, he can absorb distances and he’s very committed as well. I must say he’s a player who has all the attributes.”