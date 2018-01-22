Khandoyan brothers cannot visit each other (video)

Khandoyan brothers in Nubarashen penitentiary cannot be visited. They have the right to visit close relatives, but there is no such law that detainees can visit each other. Attorney Ara Gharagyozyan believes this is a violation and has appealed to the Human Rights Defender (HRD).

“The Nubarashen penitentiary, and they also, refused. Besides, Artush Gabrielyan did not allow Ararat Khandoyan to visit Araik Khandoyan, so we that is why we cannot interfere in the court proceedings, “Ara Gharagyozyan told A1 +.

The HRD clarifications are unacceptable for an attorney. “Again, my clients are subjected to political persecution. For this reason, the Ombudsman did not take any real action, the law is presented in his desirable way, so that the issue would not be solved.”

Today attorneys of Sasna Tsrer group presented the issues that emerged during the preliminary investigation and trial. According to Mushegh Shushanyan, the circumstances of three policemen’s death should be thoroughly investigated.

Smbat Barseghyan and Armen Bilian are charged with murdering three policemen. “Time will come when the specific circumstances will be investigated, then their attorneys and other attorneys may also present facts, from which it will become clear that the official view does not correspond to the reality,” assured Mushegh Shushanyan.

Defender Arayik Papikyan believes that the preliminary investigation of the case of the murder of a policeman has ended very quickly. However, there is no news about the attempted murder to Sasna Tsrer group members and the torture in court.

Sasna Tsrer continues to insist that the occupation of the USSR regiment in the summer of 2016 is an uprising. According to attorney Tigran Hayrapetyan, the authorities did not deny the existence of this right.

Defenders once again warned that accusation of Sasna Tsrer members was not personalized, everyone was charged with the same act.