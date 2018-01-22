Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the UK and the Republican
Party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential election has departed to London for several pre-planned meetings.
The Ambassador’s office told Armenpress that Mr. Sarkissian will return to Armenia in the end of the week.
Earlier the ruling party of Armenia announced it will nominate the candidacy of Mr. Sakissian for the upcoming presidential election.
Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian to return to Armenia in few days
