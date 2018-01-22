Whose president Armen Sarkissian will be? – Narine Dilbiryan (video)

Linguist Narine Dilbaryan believes that according to the new constitution, president also has a sufficient authority. Touching upon Armen Sarkissian’s candidacy for the 4th President of the Republic of Armenia, she asks: “Whose president he will be? Republic of Armenia’s or Serzh Sargsyan’s? If he can demonstrate his own political behavior, some hopes can be justified. And I believe it is early to talk about investments. Let’s remember Karen Karapetyan. Many people were saying that he would come and change, as he had friends in such businesses, and so on. He really tried, but that did not change much.”

Speaking about the Ambassador’s activity in the UK, Narine Dilbarian remembered only Prince Charles’s business trip to Armenia in 2013 as an achievement. “England has always been Turkey’s interests, and we can say that Armen Sarkissian did not move the “wheel” evenly. I cannot mention great achievements in the field of diplomacy by Armen Sarkissian,” continued Narine Dilbaryan.

Former MP of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Mkrtich Minasyan, contradicted Narine Dilbaryan and stated that he considers the prince’s visit to Armenia as great achievement, which took place thanks to Armen Sarkissian.