The delegates will have the opportunity to listen and ask questions to the Presidents of Armenia and Austria, as well as the Prime Minister and the Crown Princess of Denmark, at the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which takes place in Strasbourg from 22 to 26 January 2018.

Serzh Sargsyan will make a speech at the PACE on January 24.

You can follow the PACE session on the A1 + website live.