RPA candidate is convenient for position of president only with limited opportunities (video)

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Arman Navasardyan positively assesses Armen Sarkissian’s nomination for the presidential elections. “I know him from the joint work, and I treat him well comparing him with other candidates,” says the ambassador.

When being asked what kind of comparisons of merits between Armen Sarkissian and Yelk (Way out) faction’s candidate Artak Zeynalyan can Arman Navasardyan can made, the ambassador replies: “Comparing does not mean that others have no merit. I say that Armen Sarkissian has more opportunities. I respect Artak Zeynalyan very much. He has brilliant personality. However, nobody has the capabilities of Armen Sarkissian. ”

Talking about how Armen Sarkissian may affect the Karabakh conflict settlement, the ambassador mentioned that it is difficult to do anything except the official settlement of the Artsakh issue. At the same time, he emphasized that Armen Sarkissian is convenient for the position of president only with limited opportunities. “In other words, if our constitution was not changed, I believe he could not be a good president because the internal and external politics are different.”

And when being asked what positive steps Armen Sarkissian made as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the UK during these years, Navasardyan found it difficult to answer. “The relations between Armenia and Great Britain are not at a high level, as it is with France,” Arman Navasardyan concluded.