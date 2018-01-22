Let God give everyone health, no post is everlasting – Vahram Baghdasaryan

Vahram Baghdasaryan, Head of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), commented on the Yelk (Way out) faction’s statement that the ruling majority did not give the opportunity to Yelk’s participate in the elections. “We are not the ones who give that opportunity, they should search that in themselves within their capabilities.”

The leader of the RPA faction would not mind if there was a rival to their candidate.

According to him, no person is ideal. “I would like to speak about Armen Sarkissian’s positive sides; a person with such a biography can do a good job.”

To the question about many Armenian officials that leave their position because of the health conditions, and whether Armen Sarkissian may do the same, Vahram Baghdasaryan said: “Let God give everyone health. no post is everlasting.”

Regarding inflation, he says that it is controllable. ” And what about Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s statement about gas, he simply meant that there were many alternatives. Petrol price is in harmony with international market.”

To the question of “A1 +” about that the head of Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) party Zaruhi Postanjyan was forbidden to cross the Armenian-Georgian border and enter Javakhk and Mrs. Postanjyan said that it was the order of the Armenian authorities, Vahram Baghdasaryan replied: “I would not doubt that Zaruhi Postanjyan should have said something like this about us. When she was banned protesting in the United States, she said that the guilty ones fit that were the Armenian authorities. It turns out that we are able to influence the US authorities.”