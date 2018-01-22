Yelk is ready to meet Armen Sarkissian (video)

Aghvan Vardanyan, the secretary of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), talked about the inflation at the National Assembly briefing. “As the prime minister said, inflation is not as terrible. My car works with gas, and I used to pay more expensive. As for potatoes, the prices of them were not increased by the government. There are manipulations here.”

As regards the nomination of Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) candidate Armen Sarkissian, Mr. Vardanyan mentioned that there are no irreplaceable people. “70% of society trusts Armen Sarkissian.”

The Yelk (Way out) secretary Gevorg Gorgisyan was very satisfied with the march that they held on January 19. “We will also make such a move on February 5, and this time, there will be more people, since the money kept from the New Year will not satisfy people till that day.

Are tomorrow’s hearings on the rise in prices just a mere imitation or are authorities concerned? ”

The latter is ready to meet with RPA candidate Armen Sarkissian, to express their concerns, but this will not affect on the votes of Yelk. “As we have our candidate, but we could not get the necessary signatures. We will continue to defend our candidate.”

Yelk voted against to Armen Sarkissian’s candidacy.

Referring to Aghvan Vardanyan’s statement that Yelk’s protest march had not been distinguished by its creativity, Gevorg Gevorgyan stated. “There have been no creative initiatives by the ARF over the last 120 years.”