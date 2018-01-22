Trial on “Zibilics” case takes place

Following the Yerevan City Council Elections, Yelk (Way out faction) and especially, Nikol Pashinyan, again appealed to the Arabkir and Kanaker-Zeytun administrative districts for revising the preliminary investigation for “Zibilics” case, which was already dismissed. According to him, everything has been done in order to not disclose the circumstances of the criminal case.

“There were 5 computers in the pre-election headquarters, but according to the preliminary investigation, there was only 1 computer. We are not even sure if it was a computer of headquarters, as during the examination, we have not received any evidence proving this fact,” says Nikol Pashinyan.

Due to one the video that was filmed by of the media outlets in the pre-election headquarters, similar documents on the computer screen are seen, but the investigator ignored it, too.

One of the cameras of the banks were near the garbage bin, where the documents were found. However, the workers of the bank replied to the request of the investigator that the records were destroyed.

Pashinyan claims that the investigator has done everything in order not to detect any circumstances, which can be considered as a proof.