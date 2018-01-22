Armenian Chess Championship, Hayk Martirosyan as leader of tournament

The 10th round of the Armenian men’s chess championship was held at the Tigran Petrosyan Chess House.

One of the leaders of the tournament, Robert Hovhannisyan lost to Manuel Petrosyan, and another leader Hayk Martirosyan drew level with Shant Sargsyan. Thus, 18-year-old grandmaster Hayk Maritrosyan has 6.5 points, Robert Hovhannisyan has 6 points, and Arman Pashikyan has 5.5 points.

But the latter can no longer stay in the first place, since the leaders will meet each other in the last round tomorrow. Hayk Maritrosyan must earn half a point to become a champion, while Robert Hovhannisyan needs only victory for it.