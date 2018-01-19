Majority of citizens do not recognize Armen Sargsyan (video)

The Republican Party nominated the fourth Presidential candidate of Armenia. He is Armen Sargsyan, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, who ran the office of the Prime Minister of Armenia from December, 1996, until February , 1997. The estimates of Armen Sargsyan on the internet are different, the majority of people describe him as a rich, intelligent and experienced person. But people do not forget to mention that his name is linked to the Amulsar controversial program.

Armenian parliament to elect Armenian parliament in early March The president must receive at least 79 votes. The Republican has 65 MPs, together with the ARF Dashnaktsutyun, that is, the ruling coalition needs another 14 votes. The exit has already presented his candidate, in the person of Artak Zeynalyan. In other words, the Republicans will expect support from the Tsarukyan faction. The latter has not yet expressed his position on Armen Sargsyan.

The Armenian Parliament will elect the new President at the beginning of March. The President must receive at least 79 percent votes. The Republican Party has 65 MPs, together with the Dashnaktsutyun Party, that is, the ruling coalition needs another 14 votes. The Yelk(Way out) has already presented its candidate – Artak Zeynalyan. Thus, the Republican party will expect support mainly from the Tsarukyan Alliance. The latter has not expressed any opinion about Armen Sargsyan.

And what is the opinion of citizens about Armen Sargsyan, do our compatriots recognize the next Presidential candidate?

Details are available in the video