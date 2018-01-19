Sevan Startup Summit changes geograthy (video)

Sevan Startup Summit, which is engaged in the discovery of new business ideas, expands geography and goes to the international platform. Vahagn Rapian, Director of Sevan Startup Summit, said that the format of tent business forums was new all over the world.

“For the first time, we have implemented a tent business forum in Armenia in 2016, and this was a new format in the world. It was hard enough for the first year, but we managed to arrange the event. Almost all the organizations in Armenia, connected with the sphere, participated in the event. There were a lot of applicants, winners, and investments were made,” said Vahagn Rapian.

After the 2017 Forum, there were proposals from different countries to organize similar forums in different coastal areas. That’s why Sevan Startup Summit is renamed and has become Seaside Startup Summit.

“From 2018, we are expected to host Seaside Startup forums. I do not know how many forums will take place this year, but there are about 2 events to be organized, on February 8-12, in the United Arab Emirates and on March 5-11, in India. It is planned to organize autumn forum in Singapore or in any other European country. Currently, the likely options are either Spain or Cyprus,” said Vahagn Rapian.

Though the Seaside Startup forums will be held outside Armenia, the forums aim at developing the Armenian Startup Eco System, as teams from Armenia also have the opportunity to participate in forums.

“We expect 70 percent of participants to be from the certain startup area, 30 percent from different countries. You have to fill in the application form to participate, “said the project manager.

By changing the geography, the program does not change the format, and the Sevan Startup Summit will be held this year on July 22-29.