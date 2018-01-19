“Arsenal” not to submit Henrikh Mkhitaryan (video)

Armenian forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who, according to English media is preparing to move to London’s “Arsenal,” cannot play in that team in the coming days, even if his transfer takes place in the near future.

According to “teamtalk,” the Premier League teams could qualify their new players for the upcoming games today until at 12:00. According to media reports, London residents did not submit any new applications to the Premier League office.

The same goes for “Arsenal” striker Alexis Sanchez, who has agreed with “Manchester United” and is going to move to the club in the upcoming days.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan may play for the “Arsenal” only on January 30 because he cannot be sumbitted for the “Arsenal” vs. “Chelsea” League match scheduled for January 25.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan participated in “Manchester United’s” training this morning. He is still considered the football player of that club.