Serzh Sargsyan meets with RPA nominee for Presidency Armen Sargsyan (video)

Today, Serzh Sargsyan met with Armen Sargsyan who was named as RPA candidate for presidency at the January 18 sitting of the Executive Board of the HHK (Republican Party of Armenia).

On behalf of the majority political force in the National Assembly, Serzh Sargsyan once again presented his vision of the qualitative characteristics of the future President and offered Armen Sargsyan to accept the proposal of being named as a candidate for President of the Republic of Armenia as he met the proposed criteria.

Serzh Sargsyan considered it desirable that the fourth President of the Republic of Armenia be elected on the basis of broad parliamentary consensus, and in this respect, he highlighted the meetings of the presidential candidate nominated by the HHK with the coalition partners of the Republican Party and other political forces represented in Parliament.

“Dear Mr. Sargsyan,

As you may know, we have entered a new political cycle. The process of constitutional amendments is nearing completion; we are in the final stage and, of course, the term of office of the President of the Republic of Armenia is coming to an end.

Under these circumstances, we must elect a new President – the fourth President of the Republic of Armenia – and these elections should be held in the National Assembly, which means naming the Head of State who must ensure adherence to the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia.

The Constitution sets forth criteria and requirements for the President of the Republic, and I would single out the requirement of impartiality. Of course, I have my own ideas about the qualities of the new President of the Republic of Armenia and I have formulated them several times.

I think that the fourth President of the Republic of Armenia should be a well-established and vibrant personality, politically prepared and trained, but not politicized. He should be able to maintain the dialogue between different political forces, as well as to ease tensions between different layers of society, if necessary. He must be able to represent the Republic of Armenia abroad in a dignified manner, understand the Diaspora and have the ability to mobilize the Armenians around the globe.

Yesterday, we touched upon this question at the meeting of the Executive Board of the Republican Party of Armenia. Considering your abilities and qualifications, I suggested nominating you as the fourth presidential candidate of the Republic of Armenia.

You are a well-known scientist, you have been Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, you have a rich diplomatic experience and that is why we have seriously discussed your candidacy. I am grateful to my colleagues who unanimously backed my proposal.

Indeed, it is very much desirable that the fourth President of the Republic of Armenia be elected with broad parliamentary consensus. And taking this into consideration, I think that it would be right for you to meet with our coalition partner, the Dashnaktsutyun, the political forces represented in parliament – Tsarukyan and Yelq factions – and make a decision in the foreseeable future since the presidential election is due to be held in early March.

We want the election to be completed in a single round so that at the beginning of March we might have the fourth president of the Republic of Armenia. I would like to have your opinion about the proposal,” President Sargsyan said.

Armen Sargsyan thanked President Serzh Sargsyan and the Republican Party for the high confidence shown to him. Considering it a great honor for him, Armen Sargsyan assured that if he decides to accept the proposal after meeting with the political forces and the public at large, he will try to live up to the task and the confidence vested in him.

“Mr. President,

First of all, let me express my deepest gratitude to you and the Republican Party for this high trust.

I think that Armenia is in fact entering a new era – the period of anticipated big changes – in quest of a more democratic country, a parliamentary republic. In this respect of course, your proposal implies double responsibility and a great honor for me.

As you said, it is very important that before making a decision, I meet different political forces and parties both inside and outside the National Assembly.

I would also like to meet with representatives of scientific, intellectual, social, charitable organizations, business circles and the public at large.

I would certainly like to meet with the leadership of the Republic of Artsakh and representatives of the Armenian Diaspora – organizations or individuals – and then make up my mind.

Mr. President, in any case, it is a great honor for me to have you proposal.

Thank you once again for confidence. And if I make a decision after these meetings, I will try to honor the duties of the President of the Republic of Armenia and live up to the trust I heard from you, your fellow party friends, and I hope to hear from other citizens and fellow countrymen.

Thank you, Mr. President. Please allow me some time to make a final decision,” Armen Sargsyan said.