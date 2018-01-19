Nina Karapetyants: Advocacy is not the field where we give up “alive” (video)

Attorneys warn about harassment, intimidation and hindrance to their professional activities.

At today’s press conference, lawyer Grisha Balasanyan mentioned that then they had to deal with more harsh manifestations. “An attempt is made to make the lawyer a symbol in the courtroom, dictate to him/her what he/she should do. They want us to provide a physical presence and legitimize their illegal lawsuits. We do not want to be like the judiciary, where the orders are received from the authorities, we want to maintain our independence. ”

Lawyers also complained of one of the provisions of the new Judicial Code, enabling the court to impose a judicial sanction on a lawyer with a fine of up to 100,000 drams.

Lawyer Nina Karapetyants said, “They tried to intimidate with sanctions, intimidate with searches. Advocacy is not the field where we give up “alive.”

The attorney also spoke about the actions of Judge Artush Gabrielyan. “I think Artush Gabrielyan really has a problem. How does he analyze the code? It seems as if judges and prosecutors have a separate judicial code, and we, the attorneys, are not aware of it. “