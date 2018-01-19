David Malakian, an Armenian designer, living Barcelona (video)

Two years ago, a group of artists decided to move to Poblenone, one of the former industrial districts of Barcelona. The empty buildings of the factories turned into studios.

And those who have been settled there have become advocates of a new style of life and free ideas. The new style also reached the shoe market, and a shoe brand of the same name was created in Spain.

David Malakian, a designer, is one of those inspired people who moved to Barcelona from Armenia.

David Malakian randomly appeared in the Pobleno Company. They saw his CV on Linledin social site and offered him a job. Collaboration has succeeded: the fourth fall-winter 2018-2019 collection is being designed now.

This is a long-term job. Making a pair of shoes can last for months, and at the end it may not look they way they have been designed.

For David it is important shoes to be comfortable. He tries them by himself, discusses everything with the directorate and only then new shoes are put on sale. He assures that the sole is made of a special material which one can wear for 12 hours.

He does not forget the fact that stylish shoes should fit the outfit. So, David who is a lecturer at Barcelona Higher School of Design, decided to involve his students as well. Students had some suggestions.

From the post-Soviet countries, the shoes of the Armenian designer are sold only in Russia.